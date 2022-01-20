Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.32.

TSE:VET opened at C$19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.94. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.37.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.6400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

