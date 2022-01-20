Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 964,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 49,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,096. Veru has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 38.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veru by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Veru by 581.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Veru by 82.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Veru by 81.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

