Vesper (VSP) Reaches Market Cap of $36.99 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00010084 BTC on major exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $36.99 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00065636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.82 or 0.07519762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,172.01 or 0.99558680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,460,295 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.