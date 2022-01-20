Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley Sells 953 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $15,943.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VIAV stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.55 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,192,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% during the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after buying an additional 849,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after buying an additional 437,159 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

