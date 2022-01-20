VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 389.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.42% of VICI Properties worth $253,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.80 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.