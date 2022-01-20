Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $482.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

