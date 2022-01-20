Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ennis by 82.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBF opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

