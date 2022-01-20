Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 89.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,577 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $221,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.