Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.65.

Confluent stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

