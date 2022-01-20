Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

Shares of PLCE opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

