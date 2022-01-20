Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,021,386 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021,386 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $7.80 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

