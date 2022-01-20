Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 92 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,465,000 after purchasing an additional 535,970 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 569,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,474,000 after acquiring an additional 99,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 374.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 68,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $4,105,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $7,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,847.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.14. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $185.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.