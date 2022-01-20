VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIL opened at $44.65 on Thursday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

