Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Down 1%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 62,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 79,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,186 shares during the last quarter. Price Michael F grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 705,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 253,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 147,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

