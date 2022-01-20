View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading 9.5% Higher

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 33,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,194,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of View by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of View by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of View by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

