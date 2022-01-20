Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Down 28.8% in December

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,830. Vince has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.39.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vince will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Vince news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of Vince stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 74.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

