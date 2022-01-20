Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 293,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
In related news, CEO Anthony P. Mack purchased 25,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,248.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.
