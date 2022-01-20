Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 108,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,325. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. Analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

