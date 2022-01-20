Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $24.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of VITL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. 4,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. Vital Farms has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $699.69 million, a P/E ratio of 146.17 and a beta of -0.03.
In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 5.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.4% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
