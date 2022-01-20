Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $24.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of VITL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. 4,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. Vital Farms has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $699.69 million, a P/E ratio of 146.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 5.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.4% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

