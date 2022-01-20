Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Vivid Seats

