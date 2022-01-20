Volex (LON:VLX) PT Raised to GBX 510

Volex (LON:VLX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 500 ($6.82) to GBX 510 ($6.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

VLX stock opened at GBX 300.86 ($4.11) on Thursday. Volex has a 52 week low of GBX 279 ($3.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 494.70 ($6.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £477.53 million and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 350.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 384.34.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

