Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 630 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.46) to GBX 630 ($8.60) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FAN. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.64) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 497 ($6.78) on Monday. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.79) and a one year high of GBX 565 ($7.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.60. The company has a market capitalization of £984.39 million and a PE ratio of 47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

