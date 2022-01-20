Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE IGD opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

