Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.81. Vroom shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 10,534 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Get Vroom alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.