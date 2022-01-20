Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VTEX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.51.

NYSE VTEX opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Vtex has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

