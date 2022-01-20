Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.28% from the stock’s previous close.

VTEX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.51.

VTEX opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Vtex has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

