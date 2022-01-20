Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.36. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 327,234 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$302.46 million and a P/E ratio of -16.82.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

