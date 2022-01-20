Warburg Research Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for S&T (ETR:SANT)

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SANT. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on S&T in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on S&T in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of S&T stock opened at €15.14 ($17.20) on Monday. S&T has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 12-month high of €24.20 ($27.50). The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.16 and its 200-day moving average is €19.65.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

