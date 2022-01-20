WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.19. Approximately 768,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,233,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.71. The firm has a market cap of C$882.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

