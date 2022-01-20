Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of HIX opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.