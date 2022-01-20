Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of HIX opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.