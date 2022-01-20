Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 21.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

