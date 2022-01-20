Western Digital (WDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

