Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.44

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 4986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

