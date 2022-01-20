Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $327.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 69.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,148,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 224.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 271,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 187,925 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.