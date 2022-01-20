Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.19

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.19 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 716858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.65.

The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.59.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,918.55. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,533,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,355,406.60. Insiders bought a total of 77,710 shares of company stock worth $570,128 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

