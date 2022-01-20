William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2,195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

