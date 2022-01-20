William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 996,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 221,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

