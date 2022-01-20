William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.74 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Voya Financial worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.96 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

