William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 113,743 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,743 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

