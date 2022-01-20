William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 16,764 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,192,000 after acquiring an additional 170,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after acquiring an additional 887,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

