William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 733 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

