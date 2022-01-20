William C. Haydon Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) insider William C. Haydon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SACH opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. Analysts expect that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

SACH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

