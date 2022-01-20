William T. Boehm Sells 3,000 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.