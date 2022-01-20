Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Short Interest Update

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.58. 1,534,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average of $175.80. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

