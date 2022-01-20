Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,844 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Wintrust Financial worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

