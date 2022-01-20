Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.29. 4,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,581. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $103.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.