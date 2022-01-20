Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

WZZAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,960.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $5,450.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,486.33.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

