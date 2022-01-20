Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,960 ($67.68) to GBX 6,000 ($81.87) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WIZZ. Citigroup cut Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($74.36) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($70.95) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,192.09 ($70.84).

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,521 ($61.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 3,600 ($49.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($76.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,358.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,693.13.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($62.23), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($622,322.28).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

