Woodcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111,654.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $468,302.79 and $111,654.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.79 or 0.07457564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.20 or 0.00330039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.00886111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074136 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.17 or 0.00485184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00260709 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.