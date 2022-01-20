World Asset Management Inc Has $274,000 Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $68.64 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.